

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up just 0.8 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was beneath expectations for 1.1 percent and down sharply from 1.5 percent in October.



Core consumer prices, which excludes fresh food prices, also gained an annual 0.8 percent. That was below forecasts for 1.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was unchanged and core CPI added 0.1 percent.



