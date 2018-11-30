

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading.



That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the 0.4 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, industrial production jumped 4.2 percent, again beating expectations for a gain of 2.5 percent following the 2.5 percent drop in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI raised its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up slowly.



Industries that contributed to the increase included business-oriented machinery, electronic parts and motor vehicles - offsetting declines from production machinery and petroleum products.



Shipments were up 5.4 percent on month and 7.7 percent on year.



Industries that contributed to that increase included iron and steel, motor vehicles and electrical machinery - offsetting losses from petroleum and coal products.



Inventories were down 1.4 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.



Industries that contributed to that decline were iron and steel, petroleum and coal products and electrical machinery - which offset increases from chemicals and business-oriented machinery.



The survey of production forecast suggested an increase of 0.6 percent in November and 2.2 percent in December.



Industries that contribute to the increase in November include chemicals, business-oriented machinery and electronic parts.



Industries that contribute to the increase in December include production machinery, transport equipment and iron and steel.



Also on Friday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said: . The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in October. That exceeded expectations for 2.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the September reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.62, shy of forecasts for 1.65 and down from 1.64 in the previous month.



The number of employed persons in October was 67.25 million, an increase of 1.44 million or 2.2 percent on year. The number of unemployed persons in October was 1.63 million, a decrease of 180,000 or 9.9 percent on year.



. Overall consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up just 0.8 percent on year in November - beneath expectations for 1.1 percent and down sharply from 1.5 percent in October.



Core consumer prices, which excludes fresh food prices, also gained an annual 0.8 percent. That was below forecasts for 1.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.



On a monthly basis, overall Tokyo inflation was unchanged and core CPI added 0.1 percent.



