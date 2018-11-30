

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the four-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 75 points or 2.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,565-point plateau and it may see additional selling pressure on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on renewed concerns for the outlook on interest rates - although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the property stocks, financial shares and energy producers.



For the day, the index dropped 34.29 points or 1.32 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,567.44 after peaking at 2,617.55. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 29.95 points or 2.12 percent to end at 1,325.43.



Among the actives, Gemdale retreated 0.94 percent, while Poly Developments plummeted 3.37 percent, China Vanke plunged 2.28 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.90 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.37 percent, Bank of China dipped 0.28 percent, China Merchants Bank added 0.07 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.56 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 1.13 percent, PetroChina slid 0.66 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.68 percent and China Shenhua Energy tumbled 1.23 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks opened lower on Thursday and bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing in the red.



The Dow shed 27.59 points or 0.11 percent to 25,338.84, while the NASDAQ fell 18.51 points or 0.25 percent to 7,273.08 and the S&P 500 lost 5.99 points or 0.22 percent to end at 2,737.80.



The lower close on Wall Street came after the minutes of this month's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting seemed to reinforce expectations for another quarter-point increase in interest rates in December. However, the minutes noted a few participants continued to favor gradual increases but expressed uncertainty about their timing.



The early weakness followed some disappointing economic data, including a National Association of Realtors report that unexpectedly showed a big drop in pending home sales in October.



Also, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose to a six-month high in the week ended November 24. And the Commerce Department said personal income and spending both increased by more than expected in October.



Crude oil futures moved higher Thursday on reports Russia will agree on a production cut in the upcoming OPEC and non-OPEC producers meet in Vienna next week. Crude oil futures for January rebounded to end at $51.45 a barrel, gaining $1.16 or 2.3 percent for the session.



Closer to home, China will see November numbers for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite PMIs later this morning. The manufacturing index is expected to hold steady at 50.2, while the non-manufacturing index is predicted to ease to 53.8 from 53.9 in October. The composite index came in at 53.1 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX