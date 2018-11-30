

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) provided an update on its strategy following the acquisition of Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, as well as guidance for 2019.



Guidance includes significant expected growth in free cash flow, which will help the company achieve its target of a debt ratio in the 2.5x range by the end of 2019, as well as a low single digit growth rate in adjusted earnings per share. It expects Free cash flow to be $26 billion, Gross capital investment of $23 billion.



The company expects total WarnerMedia synergies to reach a run rate of $2.5 billion by the end of 2021. About $1.5 billion will be cost synergies, including efficiencies in marketing and procurement functions and corporate overhead. The remaining $1 billion are revenue synergies expected from additional sales opportunities, lower subscriber churn and higher advertising. The company expects to reach a run rate of about $700 million by the end of 2019, increasing to $2 billion by the end of 2020 and ramping to $2.5 billion by the end of 2021.



AT&T expects to end 2018 with a net-debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio of about 2.8x, which it plans to reduce to the 2.5x range by the end of 2019, implying an $18 billion to $20 billion reduction in debt. The company expects to use about $12 billion in free cash flow after dividends to pay down debt in 2019. It also expects to generate cash of at least $6 billion to $8 billion from other opportunities, including real estate sale-lease backs, sales of non-core assets and working capital initiatives.



The company expects Mobility to continue to deliver top- and bottom-line growth.Mobility is growing both service revenues and EBITDA and will continue to do so in 2019.



WarnerMedia expects to continue growing its top- and bottom-line and to be accretive to AT&T's adjusted earnings per share in 2019.



WarnerMedia plans to launch its initial direct-to-consumer subscription video on demand or SVOD beta application in the fourth quarter of 2019.



Entertainment Group represents about 15% of the company's adjusted EBITDA. This unit expects stable EBITDA in 2019, compared with 2018 levels. In 2019, the company expects Increased profitability in OTT video, as shown by recent price increases, lower content costs and adjustments to promotions. This will likely result in negative net adds at DIRECTV NOW in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in 2019.



