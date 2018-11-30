

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China was stagnant in November, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0.



That missed expectations for a score of 50.2, which would have been unchanged from the October reading. It's also squarely on the line that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said the non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 53.4 - also shy of expectations for 53.8 and down from 53.9 in the previous month.



The composite index posted a score of 52.8, down from 53.1 a month earlier.



