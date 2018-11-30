

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC) said that President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Fey has resigned from his posts, with the title of president going to Chief Executive Officer Greg Clark.



Art Gilliland has been appointed executive vice president and GM Enterprise Products and Marc Andrews will continue in his role as SVP of Worldwide Sales with expanded responsibilities; these roles will report directly to Symantec President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Clark.



Gilliland served as Senior vice president of Software Enterprise Security Products at HP, where he played a critical role in security products such as managed security services, network security and security information management systems. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyport Systems, which was acquired by Cisco Systems in 2017.



Andrews has served as SVP of Enterprise Security Worldwide Sales since 2016, leading the engagement with the Company's largest customers, transactions and partners. In addition, Andrews successfully integrated the Symantec and Blue Coat global sales teams.



