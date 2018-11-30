Corolla Sport



Toyota City, Japan, Nov 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota announces today that its Corolla Sport, equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense(1) preventive safety package and Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes (Stationary Objects)(2), received the highest score(3) in the JNCAP(4) Preventive Safety Performance Assessment for the first half of 2018, gaining the top ranking of "ASV(5)+++."The ASV+++ rank was newly established this fiscal year, symbolizing the highest possible rank. Adding to previous categories, the performance assessment now includes tests for a "collision damage mitigation brake system that detects pedestrians (at night with street lighting)," a "pedal-misapplication acceleration control device," and "front lighting for high-performance driving."The Corolla Sport comes standard with the latest version of Toyota Safety Sense, featuring improved sensing functions and a pre-collision safety system that detects pedestrians during both the day and at night, as well as cyclists during the day. Additional safety functions are available as options, such as the Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support Brakes (Stationary Objects), which helps reduce and/or mitigate collision damage by detecting still objects such as glass and walls.In Japan, approximately 70 percent of road accidents resulting in pedestrian fatalities occur at night(6). To combat this, in January 2018 Toyota launched an updated version of its Toyota Safety Sense, featuring a pre-collision safety system that detects pedestrians at night. At present, in Japan Toyota Safety Sense is equipped as standard across a total of five(7) models; going forward, Toyota intends to increase the number of models fitted with this safety system.Toyota is developing safer vehicles and technologies based on its Integrated Safety Management concept, an approach that gives direction to safety technology and vehicle development. Toyota is also pressing forward with measures that integrate people, vehicles, and the traffic environment to contribute to the elimination of traffic fatalities and injuries--the ultimate goal of a society of mobility.(1) Standard on all Corolla Sport vehicles.(2) Option on the Corolla Sport hybrid and CVT models.(3) The Corolla Sport scored 122.4 points out of a maximum possible 126 points, and was the highest-scoring vehicle to be evaluated during this round of assessments.(4) Japan New Car Assessment Program: vehicle safety information provided by the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victims' Aid since fiscal year 1995. The information comprises results of safety evaluations for domestically available vehicles based on tests including preventive safety performance tests, collision safety performance tests, and pedestrian protection performance tests.Results of the Preventive Safety Performance Assessment can be found at the following site: http://www.nasva.go.jp/mamoru/en/car_search(5) Advanced Safety Vehicle(6) Source: ITARDA Information (No. 83), 2010(7) Alphard, Vellfire, Crown, Corolla Sport, MiraiAbout Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.