EQS-News / 30/11/2018 / 11:04 UTC+8 Metropolis Capital Holdings Limited ("Metropolis Capital" or the "Company", stock code: 8621, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announced its plan to seek a listing on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") through placing of 180,000,000 shares and public offering of 20,000,000 shares (together, the "Share Offer"), to raise a maximum of HK$100 million based on the high-end of the indicative offer price range of HK$0.39 per share and HK$0.50 per share. The Company's public offer commenced on 30 November 2018, and the application lists will be closed at noon on 5 December 2018. Dealings in the Company's shares will start on 12 December 2018. Shares will be traded in board lots of 8,000 shares each. Based on the high-end of the indicative offer price range, the subscription price (after expenses) for one board lot of the Company's shares will be HK$4,040.31. Octal Capital Limited is the sole sponsor, while Emperor Securities Limited is the lead manager and sole bookrunner, and Success Securities Limited is the co-lead manager for the proposed IPO of Metropolis Capital. The Group intends to use approximately 95 per cent of the net proceeds to expand its capital base for its finance leasing operations and approximately 5 per cent to provide funding for its working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Group's revenue for the years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017 amounted to approximately RMB44.1 million and RMB49.7 million respectively; for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and 2018 the revenue was approximately RMB26.2 million and RMB25.2 million respectively. The Group's revenue was mainly derived from vehicle finance leasing, which contributed to approximately 90.5 per cent, 96.4 per cent, 98.8 per cent of the revenue for the years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017 and the six months ended 30 June 2018, respectively. The Group's finance leases cover commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, and comprise mainly sale and leaseback and a small amount of direct finance leasing. The Group began to provide inventory finance leasing to auto dealers of international luxury brands in late 2017. The Group recorded profits of approximately RMB6.5 million, RMB5.1 million and RMB2.7 million for the years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017 and the six months ended 30 June 2018, respectively, representing net profit margins approximately of 14.8 per cent, 10.2 per cent and 10.6 per cent respectively. During each of the years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017 and the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Group entered into 751, 554 and 205 vehicle finance leases respectively; the average net financing amount per lease was approximately RMB404,505, RMB437,575 and RMB1,018,393 respectively. The Group has developed a risk management system tailored to the characteristics of its business operations and focused on managing risks through comprehensive due diligence and multi-level approval and on-going monitoring processes. For vehicle finance leasing business, the Group also adopts the E-Leasing System to manage each customer's portfolio effectively by controlling the overall vehicle finance lease operation in its internal system and the GPS online system to keep track of the location of the leased vehicles. "We intend to become a leading finance leasing company in the PRC specialising in vehicle finance leasing and to expand the size of our portfolio, achieve deeper market penetration within our existing business network," said Mr David Chau, the Chairman of Metropolis Capital. "We believe that our listing could enhance transparency of our operations, corporate profile and brand image, thereby increasing our ability to attract potential customers, allow the Group to gain access to the capital market for equity financing for our existing operations and future expansion and broaden our debt financing sources at more favourable terms," Mr Chau added. According to the industry report by Beijing Heading Century Consulting Co., Ltd., driven by the rapid developments of the vehicle rental market and the online car hailing market, the total sales volume of passenger vehicles through finance leasing has increased and is expected to exceed 3.28 million by 2020. Moreover, with the development of logistics, tourism, medical, education and other industries in the PRC, the market demand for commercial vehicles has increased rapidly as well. By 2020, the penetration ratio of finance leasing in commercial vehicles in the PRC is expected to reach 11 per cent, representing 587,800 commercial vehicles, offering the Group significant market opportunities. *Metropolis Capital Holdings Limited* *Stock code: 8621* *Share Offer* *Statistics / Financial Information* *Share Offer* *Summary:* +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Stock code: |8621 | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Number of offer shares: |200,000,000 shares | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Number of placing shares: |180,000,000 shares (subject | | |to reallocation) | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Number of public offer shares: |20,000,000 shares (subject to| | |reallocation) | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Offer price: |Not more than HK$0.50 per | | |offer share and not less than| | |HK$0.39 per offer share | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Market capitalisation: |HK$400 million, based on the | | |offer price of HK$0.50 per | | |offer share | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Unaudited pro forma adjusted |RMB0.29 per share, based on | |consolidated net tangible assets|the offer price of HK$0.50 | |per share: |per offer share | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Net proceeds from the share |RMB65.1 million, based on the| |offer |offer price of HK$0.50 per | | |offer share | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Public offer to commence on: |Friday, 30 November 2018 | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Public offer to close on: |Wednesday, 5 December 2018 | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Expected price determination |Wednesday, 5 December 2018 | |date: | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Announcement of the level of |Tuesday, 11 December 2018 | |indications of interest in the | | |placing and the level of | | |applications in the public | | |offer: | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |Dealings in the shares to |Wednesday, 12 December 2018 | |commence on: | | +--------------------------------+-----------------------------+ *Use of **p**roceeds**:* Metropolis Capital intends to apply the net proceeds from the share offer as follows: +--------------------------------------------------+-----------+ | |(%) | +--------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |Expand capital base for finance leasing operations|Approx. 95%| +--------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |Provide funding for working capital and other |Approx. 5% | |general corporate purposes | | +--------------------------------------------------+-----------+ *Financial **Highlights**:* *Year ended* *Sixth months ended* *31 December* *30 June* *2016* *2017* *2017* *2018* *RMB* *RMB* *RMB* *RMB* *(unaudited)* *Total *44,098,209* *49,661,039* *26,232,568* *25,235,720* Revenue* Vehicle 39,888,211 47,839,568 24,986,330 24,939,425 finance leasing Machinery 4,209,998 1,502,849 1,211,282 296,295 and equipment finance leasing Factoring - 318,622 34,956 - income *Profit* *8,781,602* *6,848,562* *(402,947)* *3,619,136* *(loss)* *before tax* *Profit *6,510,157* *5,082,389* *(337,961)* *2,667,607* **(loss) **and total comprehensi ve income **(expense) **for the year**/ period* Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SGKBQXMWUA [1] Document title: METROPOLIS CAPITAL SEEKS GEM LISTING - TO EXPEDITE ITS GROWTH IN VEHICLE FINANCE LEASING INDUSTRY 30/11/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 