KIOSK KOREA announced 4K UHD High Resolution Electronic Whiteboard, e-Vision LED

Electronic White Conference System on the Russian Market with MDRUS

86, 75, 65 inches, 4K UHD Electronic Whiteboard, "e-Vision LED"

UHD Electronic Whiteboard, "e-Vision LED" 10Point Touch for multiple User

Simultaneous usage of Hands and Pens

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOSK KOREA (www.kioskkorea.kr), introduced "4K UHD electronic whiteboard conference system" in ISR (International Systems Russia) 2018 Exhibition. KioskKorea is famous for variety of solutions such as LED Billboard, Curved OLED, Art OLED, LCD Video Wall, Transparent Display, Digital Signage, Digital Information Display (DID), Smart Mirror.

With 10-point touch sensor, "e-Vision LED" electronic whiteboard conference system provides 86-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch sizes with 4K UHD. ISR 2018 in Moscow, Russia, the largest show in the audiovisual, electronic systems integration product, IT and digital signage field in the CIS region, was held last month (October 24 - October 26, 2018).

KIOSK KOREA Co., Ltd. has a partner company, MDRUS (www.microdigital.ru), which is a leading company in CCTV industry in Russia.

KIOSK KOREA Co., Ltd. will be able to expand its competitiveness in Korea once again by pioneering the overseas market by making this year a new leap forward in overseas market expansion. KIOSK KOREA, which is introducing various products in the market, is concentrating on overseas market exploitation by utilizing domestic product competitiveness.

Starting with participating in the Europe's largest display exhibition ISE 2018 held in the Netherlands, the company has secured three world's largest ICT exhibition, including GITEX 2018 and ISR 2018 participation.

In particular, the information-communication fair in Dubai has achieved various achievements, including the introduction of systems with the world's largest educational institutions and consultations on entering the market through strategic differentiation of its products.

Increasing competition in displays offers small and medium-sized businesses such as KIOSK KOREA, an opportunity to challenge another market opening in overseas markets, which has been held in Russia, ISR 2018, Moscow audio/video exhibition.

Myungchul Lee, the CEO of KIOSK KOREA said, "The expansion of the interactive display system, which reaches 218cm will enable us to dramatically improve the conference room of a company with the smart media. Furthermore, the quality improvement of conference, education and promotional marketing through smart media will drive the growth of the smart media industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790698/Kiosk_Korea.jpg