TOKYO, Nov 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota today announced that it has partnered with The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee) to become the Presenting Partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay.Through the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay partnership, the company aims to bolster excitement for the Games and also empower people across Japan including disaster-affected areas by expressing gratitude towards its stakeholders and deepen relationship with local partners through activities such as a campaign to recruit torchbearers, the torch relay itself, and related events. As official mobility partner, Toyota will also take part in the Olympic Torch Relay with vehicles providing the lead car and showcasing exciting new mobility technologies.Toyota's current Executive Vice President Mitsuru Kawai was appointed as a torchbearer at the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998 as one of the representatives of the company. Reflecting on the significance of the Olympic Torch, Kawai said: "The Torch represents the spirit of Olympism. I remember feeling the weight of the Torch from the responsibility and history it represents, when I carried it at Nagano 1998. Toyota wants to help create an inclusive society where anyone can challenge their impossible and I can tell you that all Toyota members are eager to join forces as a company to support the organising committee's Torch Relay concept 'Hope Lights Our Way'."Toyota has recently supported the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games Torch tour providing Hilux and Prius. Also Toyota vehicles were used in all past Japan-hosted Olympic Games Tokyo 1964, Sapporo 1972 and Nagano 1998.Toyota became the official worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in 2015, and aims to contribute to the smooth operation of the Tokyo 2020 Games through providing latest mobility, know-how and technologies. Toyota is also helping to build up anticipation for the Games through sports and grassroots community activities.About Toyota's Top Olympic Partnership and Worldwide Paralympic PartnershipToyota became the official worldwide mobility partner of the IOC and IPC in 2015 for the 2017-2024 period, covering the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 (Korea) and Beijing 2022 (China) and the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Japan) and Paris 2024 (France). As a partner, Toyota aims to encourage creating a peaceful society without discrimination through sports and a commitment to creating a sustainable society through mobility. Toyota's values of continuous improvement and respect for people are shared by The Olympic and Paralympic Games, which brings together the entire world in friendship and solidarity to celebrate the highest realization of human potential. Toyota believes that mobility goes beyond cars; it is about overcoming challenges and making dreams come true, which is encapsulated in the company's "Start Your Impossible" corporate initiative and is the basis for its transformation from a car company to a mobility company. When you are free to move, anything is possible.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.