

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg asked its communications staff to research whether George Soros stood to gain from criticizing the company, The New York Times reported citing people with knowledge of an email she sent.



The examination was regarding a speech Soros delivered in January at the World Economic Forum, attacking Facebook and Google as a menace to society and calling for the companies to be regulated. Sandberg was at the forum, but was not present for Soros's speech.



The investigation will be into why Soros had criticized the tech companies and whether he stood to gain financially from the attacks. The move indicates Sandberg's direct involvement in the social network's response to the billionaire.



As per the report, Sandberg in January sent an email to a senior executive asking for the information. The mail was then forwarded to other senior communications and policy staff.



The report noted that Facebook at the time of the speech was under growing scrutiny for the role its platform had played in disseminating Russian propaganda and fomenting campaigns of hatred in Myanmar and other countries.



