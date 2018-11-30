

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall Group (NMBF.PK) announced the Group is on track for the best year in its history, with a sales guidance of 6.2 billion euros, up 5% from prior year. Order entry is projected to be 5.0 billion euros. The Group noted that the consensus forecast for 2018 operating result is 447 million euros, an improvement of 12% from previous year.



Defence sales are projected to increase in a range of 6-7% to 3.2 billion euros. Automotive sales are anticipated to rise 2-3% from the prior year level.



Looking forward, Rheinmetall Group confirmed its fourth-quarter outlook. The Group also affirmed its mid-term guidance.



