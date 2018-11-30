Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Nov 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for October 2018 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in October 2018 increased 12.0% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in October 2018]CX-5: 44,207 units (up 31.3% year on year)CX-3: 15,210 units (up 17.7%)Mazda3 (Axela): 10,962 units (down 30.8%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in October 2018 decreased 7.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in October 2018]Mazda3: 17,892 units (down 23.3% year on year)Mazda2: 8,738 units (up 4.3%)Mazda6: 6,690 units (up 15.4%)II. Domestic salesMazda's domestic sales volume in October 2018 increased 1.6% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.3% (down 0.6 points year on year), with a 1.9% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.1 points) and a 3.4% total market share (down 0.4 points).[Domestic sales of key models in October 2018]Mazda2 (Demio): 3,481 units (up 36.6% year on year)CX-3: 1,556 units (up 41.1%)CX-8: 1,395 unitsIII. ExportsMazda's export volume in October 2018 increased 20.2% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in October 2018]CX-5: 38,809 units (up 37.1% year on year)CX-3: 13,457 units (up 39.0%)Mazda3: 9,870 units (down 22.8%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.com