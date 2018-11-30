Next Gen network will bring advanced features, products, enhanced network management and reliability

Evolve IP, The Cloud Strategy Company, today announced that it is in the final phases of enhancing its European platform enabling it to reach its aggressive goal of being the region's leader for both cloud communications and cloud computing. The platform, acquired via the company's acquisition of Mtel, provides Evolve IP with a stronghold in one of the most progressive European markets. Since the acquisition, Evolve IP has made significant investments in the business and expects the completion of the Mtel transformation in the first quarter of 2019.

The investments highlight Evolve IP's commitment to deliver and deploy highly-customized cloud strategies that meet the highly-technical and advanced compliance requirements of the European market. Investments in Evolve IP EU include:

New conferencing, collaboration and contact center products and features

Microsoft O365

Increased numbers of highly-skilled customer service and engineering associates

Enhanced network management, security, compliance, and reliability Increased network and platform diversity and redundancy Expanded data center infrastructure (routers, switches) Infrastructure advancements with new session border controls, firewalls, security and compliance platforms



"We are very excited to be nearing the completion of our transformation of Mtel from a very solid European IVR and contact center service business into a full-service cloud communications and computing provider. We have taken the best practices that have made Evolve IP one of the fastest-growing cloud service providers in the US and UK and deployed them in the EU," said Guy Fardone, CEO and Founding Partner of Evolve IP.

"We truly appreciate all of Evolve IP EU's clients supporting us through this transition and are excited to be providing them with new services and features, top-tier support and world-class reliability," said Leon Schuurmans, Director of Business Development for Evolve IP EU. "We are also thrilled for our team in the EU as they go-to-market with new features that will enable them to compete and win in the fast-moving unified communications, collaboration and contact center space."

One of the world's fastest growing cloud strategy companies, today Evolve IP provides best-of-breed cloud solutions to more than 1,900 enterprises and over 420,000 users. Many of the world's most recognizable brands rely on the company's Evolve IP OneCloud strategy to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform including: contact centers, IP phone systems unified communications and collaboration, identity management, disaster recovery, virtual desktops, IaaS, and more. The OneCloud platform strategy is a proven preference for the majority of IT professionals and business executives.

WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP

The cloud is no longer about buying individual services. It's now about having a strategy for multiple services and making them work together to provide greater IT efficiency. For over a decade Evolve IP has delivered customized strategies and integrated services for both cloud computing and communications; solutions that are designed to work together and with the applications you already use in your business. The Evolve IP OneCloud lets enterprises move a service at a time, to a secure, virtual private environment, and our analyst-acclaimed solutions are built on a world-class, compliant architecture that leverages the blue-chip technologies organizations already know and trust. Our long-term success is built on a business deploying more services with Evolve IP so we are invested in our clients' future. As a result, we are obsessed with providing superior service in every aspect of our client relationships and this has resulted in the industry's highest verified client satisfaction.

