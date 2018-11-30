Meikles Ld - Dividend Declaration

MEIKLES LIMITED

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Notice is hereby given that the board declared an interim scrip dividend alternative to cash dividend of US$0.012 per share for the Six months ended 30 September 2018 payable in respect of all the ordinary shares of the Company. The dividend will be payable to all Shareholders of the Company registered at the close of business on 14 December 2018.

The payment of the dividend will take place on or about 30 January 2019. The applicable shareholders' tax will be deducted from the Gross Dividends.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to the market day of 11 December 2018 and ex-dividend as from 12 December 2018.

The number of shares that may be taken in lieu of the cash dividend will be determined by the closing price of the Company's shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange ruling on the last day to register, which is 14 December 2018. A separate announcement communicating the ratio of entitlement for the scrip dividend will be made thereafter.

The forms of election with the full details and terms of scrip/cash dividend offer will be mailed to shareholders on 21 December 2018 and the last date of receiving the forms of election is 18 January 2019.

Shareholders are requested to submit/update their mailing and banking details to the Transfer Secretaries and also immediately contact the Transfer Secretaries should they not have received their dividend election forms by 4 January 2019 on the following contacts:-

Zimbabwe Transfer Secretaries

ZB Transfer Secretaries

21 Natal Road

Belgravia

P.O Box 2540

Harare

Zimbabwe

Telephone 263-242-759660/9

email: rmutakwa@zb.co.zw London Transfer Secretaries

Computershare Services PLC

P.O. Box 82

The Pavilions

Bridgewater

Bristol BS99 7NH

Telephone +44-870-702 0001

Telefax +44-870-703 0005

Bristol

England

Website: www.computershare.com

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Company Secretary

T Mpofu