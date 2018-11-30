Increased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that as of 30 November 2018 the total number of shares in the company amounts to 276,253,919, and the total number of votes in the company amounts to 580,052,807.

The increase is due to the new issue of 587,281 reclassifiable, sub-ordinated, incentive shares (the "incentive shares"), divided into four classes, to the participants in Kinnevik's long-term share incentive plan resolved on by the 2018 Annual General Meeting in May 2018 being registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) during November 2018.

As of 30 November 2018, the total number of shares in Kinnevik are divided into two classes of ordinary shares and four classes of incentive shares as follows:

33,755,432 ordinary shares of class A with ten votes each and 241,911,206 ordinary shares of class B with one vote each (Kinnevik holds 536,469 ordinary class B shares in treasury which cannot be represented at shareholders' meetings), and

46,255 incentive shares of class D 2018, 109,388 incentive shares of class E 2018, 109,388 incentive shares of class F 2018 and 322,250 incentive shares of class G 2018 with one vote each.

This information is of such character, which Kinnevik AB (publ) shall disclose in accordance with the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 30 November 2018.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com/) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

