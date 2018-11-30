Wentworth Resources Plc: Information About the Delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange

PRESS RELEASE

29 November 2018

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Information about the delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WEN) and AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company: Reference is made to the announcement published on 14 November 2018 regarding the delisting of the Company's shares (in the form of registered beneficial interests (deposit rights)) (the "Securities") from the Oslo Stock Exchange from 14 February 2019.

The Company has today published an information letter directed towards shareholders of the Company whose Securities are registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (the "VPS") and contains important information regarding the continued registration of the Securities in the VPS following the delisting of the Securities from the Oslo Stock Exchange and the process for transfer of Securities to the UK settlement system CREST.

The information letter is attached to this announcement and will be available on the Company's website, under https://wentplc.com/investors/documents/

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WEN, AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

Notice



Neither the Oslo Stock Exchange nor the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange has reviewed this press release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

