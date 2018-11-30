Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio has acquired PlayRaven Oy

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press release November 30, 2018 at 9.00 EET

ROVIO HAS ACQUIRED PLAYRAVEN OY

PlayRaven joins the Angry Birds flock. The acquisition strengthens Rovio's expansion into mobile strategy games.

Rovio Entertainment Corp. has acquired all shares of PlayRaven Oy on November 30, 2018 for an undisclosed amount.

PlayRaven is a Helsinki-based Finnish company that focuses on developing mobile strategy games. PlayRaven was founded in 2013 and has 25 employees.

"Strategy games is one of the largest genres in mobile games and we believe that by joining forces with PlayRaven's talented and skilled personnel we strengthen our know-how and speed up expansion into strategy games", says Rovio's CEO Kati Levoranta.

"We are very excited to become a part of the Rovio flock", said Lasse Seppänen, CEO & Co-Founder of PlayRaven. "In the past few years our team has focused heavily on the mobile strategy games and we really look forward to continuing our work with the support of Rovio's expertise and resources."

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Distribution: Key media

More information: Mikko Setälä, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations tel. +358 207 888 300, email: mikko.setala@rovio.com (mailto:mikko.setala@rovio.com).

Investor pages https://www.rovio.com/investors?language=en

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel which is in production. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire

