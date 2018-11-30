Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Disposal of Shares by JSC 'Tander' and Execution of the Shareholders' Agreement between JSC 'Tander' and Serengate Advisors Limited 30-Nov-2018 / 09:51 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | November 30, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Disposal of Shares by JSC "Tander" and Execution of the Shareholders' Agreement between JSC "Tander" and Serengate Advisors Limited. Krasnodar, Russia (November 30, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer, Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the disposal of shares by the entity under its control (JSC "Tander") and execution of the shareholder's agreement between JSC "Tander" and Serengate Advisors Limited. On November 29, 2018 the Company received a notice on the disposal of shares of PJSC "Magnit" by JSC "Tander". Full Company Name and Address Joint Stock Company "Tander" 185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation Taxpayer Id. Number 2310031475 Principal State Registration 1022301598549 Number Object of Disposal Ordinary Registered Uncertified Voting Shares State Registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004 International Securities RU000A0JKQU8 Identification Number (ISIN) Date of Disposal November 28, 2018 Date of the Fact being Reported November 29, 2018 to the Issuer Number of Disposed Shares 1 513 601 shares 1.485213% of the total number of voting shares Basis for Disposal Purchase agreement of shares in the charter capital of LLC "MPH-SIA". Number of Votes before Disposal 3,866,203 votes 3.793692% of the total number of votes Number of Votes after Disposal 2,352,602 votes 2.308479% of the total number of votes On November 29, 2018 the Company received the notice on execution of the shareholder's agreement on November 28, 2018. Parties to the executed shareholder's agreement: 1. JSC "Tander" is a subsidiary of PJSC "Magnit", full company name: Joint-Stock company "Tander" registered at 185 Levanevskogo Street, Krasnodar, Krasnodar region, 350002, Russian Federation; Taxpayer Identification Number 2310031475, Principal State Registration Number: 1022301598549. 2. Serengate Advisors Limited is a private limited liability company organized on February 14, 2013 under the laws of Cyprus(registration number ?? 319277), full company name: Serengate Advisors Limited registered at 100 Gianni Kranidioti, 1st floor, office 102, Latsia, 2235, Nicosia, Cyprus. Under the shareholders' agreement, Serengate Advisors Limited shall not dispose without prior JSC "Tander's" approval of the PJSC "Magnit" shares which Serengate Advisors Limited will receive in payment under the purchase agreement of shares in the charter capital of LLC "MPH-SIA", during 3 years from the date of receipt. The shareholders' agreement does not provide any restrictions for JSC "Tander". For further information, please contact Petr Molchanov Alisa Kvadzba Media Inquiries Chief Investment Officer IR manager Media Relations Department Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000 Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6708 EQS News ID: 753107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2018 01:51 ET (06:51 GMT)