Press Release | Krasnodar | November 30, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Acquisition of the Right to Dispose of a Certain Number of Votes of SIA International Ltd and OOO TD "SIA GRUPP" Accounted for Voting Shares in the Charter Capital of such organizations and on acquiring the organization being significant for and controlled by PJSC "Magnit" Krasnodar, Russia (November 30, 2018): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; Issuer, Company, Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the acquisition by PJSC "Magnit" of the right to dispose of a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) that constitute the charter capital of SIA International Ltd and OOO TD "SIA GRUPP". Full company name, address, 1) Joint Stock Company SIA Taxpayer Identification Number International Ltd (JSC SIA (if applicable), Principal International Ltd), address State Registration Number (if (location): building 12B, 35 applicable) Svobody street, Moscow, TIN 7714030099, Principal State Registration Number 1027739185407; 2) OOO TD "SIA GRUPP", address (location): 39 Vasnetsova street , Krasnodar territory, Krasnodar, 350059, TIN 2312090268, Principal State Registration Number 1022301986068. JSC SIA International Ltd is a sole shareholder of OOO TD "SIA GRUPP". Type of the right to dispose of indirect disposal certain number of votes Organizations controlled by PJSC "Magnit" through which it exercises indirect control over the organization and has the right to indirectly dispose of a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) that constitute the charter capital of the following organizations (Full company name, location, TIN (if applicable), Principal State Registration Number (if applicable): 1) Joint-Stock Company "Tander" (JSC "Tander"), address (location): 185 Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation, TIN 2310031475, Principal State Registration Number 1022301598549. PJSC "Magnit" is a shareholder of Joint-Stock Company "Tander" with 100% share in the charter capital (sole shareholder). 2) LLC "Alkotrading", address (location): 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation, TIN 2634067954, Principal State Registration Number 1052604287097. PJSC "Magnit" is a shareholder of LLC "Alkotrading", with 100% share in the charter capital (sole shareholder). 3) LLC "Selta", address (location): 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russian Federation, TIN: 2310053662, Principal State Registration Number: 1022301614873. Stakeholders of LLC "Selta": - JSC "Tander", with 99% stake in the charter capital; - and LLC "Alkotrading" with 1% stake in the charter capital. 4) LLC "MPH-SIA", address (location): room 1, office 1, floor 3, 10A Bolshoy Savvinskiy lane, Moscow, Russian Federation, 119435, TIN: 7704448384, Principal State Registration Number: 5177746272072. Stakeholders of LLC "MPH-SIA": - JSC "Tander", with 99,9999% stake in the charter capital; - LLC "Selta" with 0.0001% stake in the charter capital. 5) CJSC "RINK", address (location): office 5-112, section 5, 12B, 35 Svobody street, Moscow, 125362, TIN 7714044775, Principal State Registration Number: 1027739185495. Shareholders of CJSC "RINK": - LLC "MPH-SIA" with 99% stake in the charter capital; - LLC Management Company "SIA Group" with 1% stake in the charter capital. 6) JSC SIA International Ltd, address (location): 12B, 35 Svobody street, Moscow, 125362, TIN 7714030099, Principal State Registration Number 1027739185407. Shareholders of JSC SIA International Ltd: - LLC "MPH-SIA" with 80% stake in the charter capital; - CJSC "RINK" with 20% stake in the charter capital. 7) OOO TD "SIA GRUPP", address (location): 39 Vasnetsova street, Krasnodar territory, Krasnodar, 350059, TIN 2312090268, Principal State Registration Number 1022301986068. JSC SIA International Ltd is a sole shareholder of OOO TD "SIA GRUPP". 8) LLC Management Company "SIA Group" address (location): room 310, building 12B, 35 Svobody street, Moscow, 125362, TIN 7733290600, Principal State Registration Number 1167746591748. JSC SIA International Ltd is a stakeholder of LLC Management Company "SIA Group" with 100% stake in the charter capital. Attribute of right to dispose sole disposal The basis of the right to acquisition of shares in the dispose entity Number and percentage of votes JSC SIA International Ltd - 0 in charter capital of votes (0%); organizations which PJSC "Magnit" had the right to dispose of prior to the occurrence of the corresponding OOO TD "SIA GRUPP" - 0% votes basis: (0%). Number and percentage of votes JSC SIA International Ltd - 100 in charter capital of votes (100%); organizations which PJSC "Magnit" had the right to dispose of after the occurrence of the corresponding basis: OOO TD "SIA GRUPP" - 100% votes (100%). Information on the significant organization controlled by the Issuer. Full company name, address, Joint Stock Company SIA Taxpayer Identification Number International Ltd (JSC SIA (if applicable), Principal International Ltd), address State Registration Number (if (location): building 12B, 35 applicable) Svobody street, Moscow, TIN 7714030099, Principal State Registration Number 1027739185407 Type of control over indirect control organization Basis for taking control over participation in the relevant organization by organization controlled by the issuer issuer Attribute for exercising right to dispose of more than 50 control over organization by per cent in the supreme issuer governing body of an entity controlled by the issuer Issuer's stake in charter 0 capital of organization under the issuer's control All organizations under Information is stated above issuer's control (list of entities under issuer's direct or indirect control), through which the issuer exercises indirect control over relevant organization. Date from which the Issuer November 27, 2018 acquired the right to control the organization over .For further information, please contact: Petr Molchanov Alisa Kvadzba Media Inquiries Chief Investment Officer IR manager Media Relations Department Email: molchanov_ps@magnit.ru Email: magnitIR@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 45000 Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17601 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 17,442 stores (12,813 convenience, 457 supermarkets and 4,172 drogerie stores) in 2,866 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.

