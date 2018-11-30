Transaction would expand Ecolab's offerings for life sciences and healthcare environments

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services, has made an offer to acquire Bioquell PLC (LSE: BQE), a leading provider of hydrogen peroxide vapor bio-decontamination systems and services for the life sciences and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Andover, U.K., Bioquell's 2017 sales were approximately £29 million ($37 million).

Bioquell's innovative bio-decontamination and isolator technologies and services help ensure residue-free surface decontamination in cleanrooms and research and development labs at biotech start-ups, pharmaceutical manufacturers and Fortune 500 companies, and in patient rooms at hospitals in more than 50 countries.

Under the terms of Ecolab's offer, Bioquell shareholders will receive 590 pence per share. Additional information on the transaction is available in the firm offer announcement, which can be found at investor.ecolab.com.

The transaction, if approved by Bioquell shareholders, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory clearance.

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

In accordance with Rule 2.11 of the UK Takeover Code, we refer to you the announcement released by Ecolab Inc. and Bioquell PLC on 30 November 2018 that the board of directors of Ecolab Inc. and Bioquell PLC have jointly agreed to the terms of a recommended cash offer for Bioquell pursuant to which Ecolab U.S. 2 Inc. will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bioquell PLC. A copy of the announcement will be published on Ecolab's website at investor.ecolab.com no later than 12 p.m. London time on 3 December 2018.

