

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - British telecom giant Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) and Sony Pictures announced a global collaboration, which sees them uniting to help millions of young people in 20 countries identify their skills and find digital jobs that match them.



They will use December's hotly anticipated movie release Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to introduce young people to Vodafone's free Future Jobs Finder, a gamified digital platform to help them understand their skills and future career opportunities.



Vodafone said that the initiative was developed as part of its global programme, What will you be?, which has committed to support 10 million young people to access digital skills, learning and employment opportunities by 2022.



Since launching in March this year, more than 300,000 young people have completed Vodafone's Future Jobs Finder tool, introducing them to over a million digital job types, Vodafone said.



Vodafone noted that the online platform takes people through a series of short tests, developed with psychologists, careers experts and training providers, to identify their skills and interests. By responding to these questions, young people can understand where their potential lies and find live local job opportunities in multiple digital industries which are matched to their skills, as well as access relevant, free digital skills training.



