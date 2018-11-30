Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announced today a new agreement to purchase 50 megawatts (MW) of renewable wind electricity from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, the world's largest generator of renewable energy. The wind farm that will supply the 50 MW to Air Liquide is under development in Menard County, Texas, and is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Thanks to this agreement, Air Liquide expects to supply a significant portion of its growing industrial gas production assets in Texas using renewable energy sources. Moreover, this will enable Air Liquide to offer low-carbon products to customers, yet at competitive prices.

By using the wind-generated electricity, the company will save 1.5 million tons of CO 2 emissions over the term of the agreement. Air Liquide accelerates its commitment to take a leading role in the energy transition by supporting the development of new wind farms.

Michael J. Graff, Air Liquide Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member said, "Air Liquide is committed to providing innovative products and services to customers to deliver sustainable solutions and contribute to CO 2 emission reduction. This agreement further demonstrates our position as a leader and supplier of choice for large-scale industrial gases using renewable energy. Aligned with our long term strategic vision (NEOS) and our development of innovative solutions to meet global climate objectives, increasing the use of renewable energy in Air Liquide's industrial processes is a pillar of our long-term outlook for sustainability, growth and competitive advantage as the world demands lower-carbon solutions in a growing energy market.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 20.3 billion euros in 2017 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

