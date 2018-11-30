

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in November after slowing in the previous month, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed on Friday.



The house price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in October. In August and September, price growth was 2 percent.



Economists had expected house price growth of 1.7 percent.



House price inflation increased for the first time in four months in November.



On a month-on-month basis, the house price index rose 0.3 percent in November after remaining unchanged in October. Economists had expected a modest gain of 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX