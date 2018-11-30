sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,26 Euro		+0,52
+1,69 %
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,20
31,82
08:59
30.11.2018 | 08:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

Schibsted ASA has on 29 November 2018 through a trader bought 10,000 own B-shares at a price of NOK 278,7341 per share. The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 3 May 2018. The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive program for own employees.

After the transaction Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 102,644 treasury B-shares.

Oslo, 30 November 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

VP Investor Relations

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)