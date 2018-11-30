

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German retail sales rebounded strongly in October, growing at the fastest pace in nearly one-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew 5 year-on-year following a revised 2.8 percent slump in September. Economists had expected a gain of 1.4 percent.



The pace of growth was the fastest since May 2017, the agency said.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent in October, same as in September, which was revised. In contrast, economists were looking for a 0.4 percent increase.



Sales fell on a monthly basis for a fourth consecutive month.



