Mundipharma CEO Raman Singh Wins Global Executive of the Year -- For Private Pharma Companies at Industry-Leading Scrip Awards

-- The Scrip Awards are the leading global awards for the pharmaceutical sector and recognize excellence and responsibility.

-- Mr. Singh's win further enhances Mundipharma's status as a global healthcare leader

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mundipharma CEO, Raman Singh, has won Executive of the Year -- For Small Cap & Private Pharma Companies at the annual Scrip Awards, which were held in London on 28 November.

The pre-eminent global healthcare awards recognise and celebrate responsible people and companies in the pharmaceutical industry that help improve healthcare for people around the world.

With Mr Singh at the helm, Mundipharma has become a global leader in developing medical solutions that have improved the quality of life for millions of people around the world, and achieved extraordinary growth, which has enabled the organisation to touch the lives of an ever-increasing number of patients and their families.

In relentlessly pursuing this objective, Mr. Singh has, this year alone, been recognised for his work numerous times. As well as the Scrip award, he has won: CEO of the Year 2018 -- Influential Brands; Executive of the Year, Pharmaceuticals, 2018 -- SBR; Top 100 Global CEOs 2018 -- CEO Magazine; and been named the 3rd Most Powerful Person in Healthcare 2018 -- Medicine Maker.

Acknowledging the latest accolade, Mr. Singh said, "I am humbled and delighted on behalf of Mundipharma to win this award -- it's a reflection of the quality of our people and their exceptional hard work."

"Success in business requires building high-performing, ambitious teams and I'm privileged to lead a fantastic group of people. It's nice to be recognized in so many ways, but what drives everybody at Mundipharma is the number-one value underpinning our culture -- putting people and patients at the heart of everything we do. For me winning this award is a testament to the culture we've created and the people who embody it," he said.

"We're also well aware of, and motivated by, the many serious healthcare challenges the world faces and will continue our hard work to develop new and innovative solutions and strategies to combat them," added Mr Singh.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma is a network of independent associated companies which are privately owned entities. Mundipharma is a prime example of an organization that consistently delivers high-quality medicines while standing by the values it represents. Its mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients and to substantially improve their quality of life. Mundipharma is dedicated to bringing to patients the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as pain, oncology, oncology supportive care, ophthalmology, respiratory disease and consumer healthcare.

