Forbes Ventures Plc - Response to Online Speculation
London, November 30
30 November 2018
Forbes Ventures
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Response to Online Speculation
The Directors of Forbes note the recent online speculation regarding Forbes and Me Group Holdings Limited ("Me Group"), a company associated with Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes.
As announced on 28 September 2018, Forbes is continuing to prepare for the delivery of its strategy and the Company expects to make further announcements in this regard shortly.
The Directors of Forbes will give due consideration to any synergistic investment opportunities that may arise in the future if they believe that such investments are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Information about any such investments will be announced if and when appropriate.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.