WKN: A0D989 ISIN: KYG174761059 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
30.11.2018 | 08:58
Forbes Ventures Plc - Response to Online Speculation

PR Newswire

London, November 30

30 November 2018

Forbes Ventures

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Response to Online Speculation

The Directors of Forbes note the recent online speculation regarding Forbes and Me Group Holdings Limited ("Me Group"), a company associated with Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes.

As announced on 28 September 2018, Forbes is continuing to prepare for the delivery of its strategy and the Company expects to make further announcements in this regard shortly.

The Directors of Forbes will give due consideration to any synergistic investment opportunities that may arise in the future if they believe that such investments are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Information about any such investments will be announced if and when appropriate.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 588 767
020 3687 0498
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro

020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


