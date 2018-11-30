

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import price growth unexpectedly accelerated in October after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The import price index rose 4.8 percent year-on-year following a 4.4 percent in September. Economists had expected the figure to ease further to 4.2 percent.



Import price inflation was 4.8 percent in both July and August.



Compared to the previous month, import prices grew 1 percent in October after a 0.4 percent increase in September. Economists had expected the pace to remain steady.



Export prices rose 2 percent year-on-year after a 1.9 percent increase in the previous month. On a month-on-month basis, prices edged up 0.2 percent after remaining flat in September.



