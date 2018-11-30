Groupe PSA to supply a Compact Van (C-Van) to Toyota.

Toyota to take financial ownership of the TPCA joint-venture operations in Czech Republic, maintaining current production for both companies.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) and Groupe PSA (PSA) (Paris:UG) today announced the next chapter of their successful and mutually beneficial long-term partnership in the European market.

Specifically, the companies have agreed the following:

From end 2019, PSA will expand the range of commercial vehicles supplied to Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME) for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand by supplying TME, with a C-Van from its Vigo plant (Spain).

PSA and TME started their collaboration on mid-size light-commercial vehicles in 2012, with the Toyota PROACE produced at Groupe PSA's Hordain plant, France.

The aim of the deepening collaboration is for both companies to use their respective strengths to offer both compact and mid-size light commercial vehicles in Europe, benefiting from development and production cost optimisation. Toyota will participate in the development and industrial investment costs for the future light-commercial vehicle.

From January 2021, Toyota will take financial ownership of the Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile Czech s.r.o. (TPCA) plant in Kolin (Czech Republic), the manufacturing joint venture that produces the compact A-segment models12

The TPCA joint venture was created by PSA and TMC in 2002 and included a review clause that allowed each partner to reconsider their shareholding.

The plant will become a subsidiary of TME, joining the seven other plants Toyota already operates in Europe.

The Kolin plant will continue to produce the current generation compact A-segment models for the two companies.

Toyota intends to continue production and employment in the future at the Kolin plant.

Marking the agreement, TMC Executive Vice-President Didier Leroy said: "Today's announcement reflects the complementarity and excellent relationship that exist between Groupe PSA and Toyota. Our agreement allows each company to play to its strength while sharing technology and development costs. Our commitment to the Kolin plant demonstrates Toyota's philosophy of producing cars where we sell them and our long-term manufacturing presence in Europe."

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA's Managing Board, added: "We open a new chapter of our successful and mutually beneficial partnership, based on our trusting relationship for the best advantage of our clients, and our companies."

TPCA Kolin plant (Czech Republic), started operation in 2005:

Production 2017: 199 000 vehicles for the 3 brands

Models 2018: Peugeot 108, Citroën C1, Toyota Aygo

Groupe PSA's Hordain plant (France), created in 1992:

Production 2017:135 000 vehicles for the 3 brands

Models 2018: Peugeot Expert/Traveller, Citroën Jumpy/Spacetourer and Toyota Proace

Groupe PSA's Vigo plant (Spain), created in 1958:

Production 2017: 434 000 vehicles

Models 2018: Peugeot Partner/Rifter, Citroën Berlingo Van/Berlingo, Opel/Vauxhaul Combo,Citroën C4 Spacetourer, Citroën C Elysées and Peugeot 301.

1 Peugeot 108, Citroën C1, Toyota Aygo

2 Subject to the approval of all relevant competent authorities and legal requirements

