

Engineering services company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) announced Friday that it has been awarded a new 10-year contract for aerial firefighting by the Government of Manitoba, Canada.



The Wildfire Suppression Services contract, awarded by the Government of Manitoba, is worth around 100 million pounds or C$170 million and will begin in April 2019.



Babcock will manage, maintain and operate Manitoba's fleet of seven firefighting fixed-wing Canadair water-bomber amphibious aircraft, supported by three Babcock Twin Commander aircraft. The operations will cover the entire province, helping to protect communities across an area twice the size of the UK.



This is the first firefighting work the company has won outside of Europe and marks the continuing successful international expansion of Babcock's aerial emergency services business.



Babcock said the agreement to provide vital support to the Government of Manitoba represents the Group's first step in accessing the large market for aerial emergency services in the North American continent.



The total North American addressable market for aerial firefighting is estimated to be around 1.4 billion pounds, including around 1.1 billion pounds in the United States which is accessible to companies operating in Canada.



