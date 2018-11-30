Following a rigorous evaluation, Dedalus UK is an accredited supplier on the Hospital Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration framework throughout Scotland

Dedalus, the largest European provider of healthcare information systems and #3 KLAS-rated for new clinical projects worldwide, was today named as an 'Active Supplier' on the NHS Scotland Hospital Electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration (HEPMA) framework. The framework, which is valued at £15m, covers 14 regional health boards and 2 national hospitals the State Psychiatric Hospital and the Golden Jubilee Hospital (a national centre for heart and lung services and a major centre for orthopaedics). With only 2 boards' implemented to-date one of which was implemented prior to the HEPMA framework establishment there is still a huge opportunity for Dedalus to facilitate clinician-led e-prescribing and medicines administration that helps improve the quality of care and increase medicines safety across Scotland.

Following a very rigorous evaluation process covering a total of 1261 requirements, of which 462 were mandatory, Dedalus is pleased to have achieved 100% compliance on all NHS Scotland core functional specifications. Recognised by clinicians for its usability, and with a powerful interoperability capability, the Dedalus' ePMA has been designed around clinical and ward-driven workflows across departments and organisations for quality care integration and ease of adoption.

Dedalus' HEPMA solution supports the entire Board-wide electronic prescribing and medicines administration process. It expedites the whole patient journey from pre-admission medicines history to discharge medications for inpatients, outpatients and day cases. Designed from a clinical viewpoint, this powerful web-based clinical workflow solution gives the user an intuitive, easy to follow system that reflects daily practices and significantly eases adoption and encourages user engagement. The flexible underlying architecture can be aligned to support a wide variety of clinical roles and care locations, overcoming many of the disadvantages of the more rigid pharmacy stock management-based solutions.

The latest version of Dedalus' ePMA solution, Planner for Care (P4C) embodies HTML5 and the latest FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standards, Dedalus supports Windows, iOS and Android operating systems and can therefore be used on a wide variety of workstations, tablets or mobile devices for use by clinicians at the bedside, on the drugs trolley, in the pharmacy or outpatient clinics. The solution comes with the NHS dm+d (dictionary of medicines and devices) catalogue as native. This, now mandatory, standard ensures the safe and reliable transfer of medicines information between clinical systems and cross-care settings. This, together with the in-built Snomed-CT clinical coding, ensures the clarity of all patient ailments and treatments throughout the care continuum.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this accreditation across Scotland," said Judy Smith, Managing Director at Dedalus Healthcare Ltd. "Our acceptance as 'Active Supplier' ensures that we can bring the powerful, user-friendly capabilities of HEPMA to Scottish clinicians and we look forward to bidding on all upcoming mini-tenders. Our exceptional 4HealthSolutions interoperability platform, which underpins the Dedalus portfolio, also ensures any existing hospital systems can be smoothly integrated to provide a complete care record essential in meeting Scotland's Digital Health and Care Strategy."

Implementing a hospital-wide system demands huge changes in working practices and systems knowledge. At Dedalus, our Transformation team offers proven methodologies to ensure Trusts take into account all stakeholder needs, while harnessing the full potential of the workforce and any existing systems, to jointly deliver a solution that meets the operational needs of clinicians and improves patient care.

About Dedalus UK

Dedalus Healthcare Ltd is part of the Dedalus Group, which is the largest European provider of healthcare information systems, with implementations on 4 continents, in 25 countries and a multi-million Euro R&D budget. A specialist in interoperability and clinical workflow solutions, Dedalus is at the forefront of new solutions development and is now #3 KLAS-rated for new clinical projects worldwide.

With over 1,500 client hospitals and 22,000 GPs, Dedalus' in the UK focuses on interoperability, digital pathology, laboratory automation, e-prescribing and medicines administration, asset tracking, digital storage and population health management solutions with particular emphasis on cross boundary care.

In 2016 Dedalus S.p.A acquired Noemalife S.p.A with the full merger being completed in 2017. In January 2018 Noemalife UK was officially renamed Dedalus Healthcare Ltd.

For more information: http://www.dedalus-uk.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181130005015/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact:

Ann Braham, Marketing Manager

01558 668582 & 07967 582745

ann.braham@dedalus.eu