Ramphastos Investments Completes Its Acquisition of HEMA

AMSTERDAM, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the recent approval by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), Ramphastos and HEMA have announced today that the acquisition of HEMA has been completed. HEMA can now fully focus on its strategic plans for the coming years. The aim of these strategic plans is to further drive HEMA's growth and the reduction of its debt. More details will be announced in the spring of 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774176/HEMA_BV_Logo.jpg )

Under Ramphastos' new ownership, HEMA intends to make further investments in its core markets, the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as in e-commerce and in international expansion. HEMA's increasing number of international partnerships has already started transforming its profile from an owned-retail store chain into a brand which enjoys widespread international recognition. HEMA plans to continue its growth in this direction in the years ahead and is therefore also looking at working with additional international partners to accelerate that expansion.

HEMA is also committed to a continued mutual beneficial partnership with the Association of its Franchisees (Vereniging Aangesloten Bedrijven - VAB), with whom a new arrangement has been concluded to ensure future productive cooperation.

Focus on financial strength and stability

HEMA's acquisition by Ramphastos provides enhanced liquidity and headroom to facilitate the execution of its strategic plans, also reducing leverage. The further strengthening of HEMA's financial position will continue to be a very important element of the strategy. Over the past few years, HEMA has invested significantly in its brand positioning, retail formats, e-commerce channel and international store expansion, all of which have led to improved financial results. In the years ahead, HEMA, with the support of Ramphastos, aims to realise strong future growth and a further reduction of its current debt position.

No other financial details of the transaction will be disclosed.

About HEMA

HEMA has been making its customers' daily lives easier and more fun since 1926. HEMA's products and services are known for their high quality and Dutch design at great prices. We put our customers first in everything we do. HEMA has 30,000 products and services, more than 750 stores in nine countries and on two continents, and more than 19,000 employees.

About Ramphastos Investments

Ramphastos Investments is the investment company of Marcel Boekhoorn, a Dutch entrepreneur, which currently holds (primarily majority) interests in over 30 companies in various sectors. Marcel Boekhoorn began his career as a registeraccountant (chartered accountant) with Deloitte & Touche in 1981. In 1994, he launched his own venture capital and investment firm Ramphastos Investments, which he still leads today. Marcel Boekhoorn has led multiple companies into growth, expansion and market leadership by pursuing a buy-and-build strategy and attracting new customers, business partners and the strongest management teams. He not only actively supports portfolio companies by assisting them in determining their strategies, but also plays a key role in helping them achieve their business objectives. Successful investments include Bakker Bart, Telfort and High Tech Campus Eindhoven.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws of certain jurisdictions. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology or by discussions of strategies, plans, objectives, targets, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.