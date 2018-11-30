

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in November to its lowest level in seven months, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected 2 percent inflation.



The latest inflation figure was the lowest since April, when it was 1.6 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI declined 0.2 percent in November, following a 0.1 percent rise in October. The fall was in line with economists' expectations.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.2 percent year-on-year after a 2.5 percent increase in October. Economists were looking for 3.3 percent inflation.



The EU measure of inflation dropped 0.2 percent from October, when it grew 0.1 percent. The decline was in line with economists' expectations.



Separately, the INSEE reported that producer prices rose for a sixth consecutive month in October, up 0.5 percent from September, when they grew 0.3 percent.



Producer prices increased 3.6 percent year-on-year in October.



Domestic market prices rose 0.4 percent monthly, same as in September. On a year-on-year basis, prices increased 3.9 percent, which was the sharpest gain since January 2017.



