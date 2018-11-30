Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2018) -Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce results from Benchmark's inaugural 2018 drill program at its Lawyers Gold & Silver Project, located in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia, Canada. The initial drill-holes demonstrate the existence of new high-grade targets at the Phoenix Zone and the potential to significantly expand the mineral resource at the Cliff Creek Zone within the first year of operations.

CEO John Williamson commented, "Benchmark continues to provide outstanding gold and silver results. The inaugural drill program shows bulk-tonnage, near-surface intercepts at the Cliff Creek Zone that envelope higher-grade intervals of gold and silver. The Phoenix Zone has provided a high-grade drill intercept that correlates to high-grade samples at surface."

Phoenix Zone

The first of seven shallow drill-holes, drill-hole 18PXDD001, provided a high-grade intercept of 21.80 g/t gold and 340.00 g/t silver over 1.14 metres that was contained within a broader intercept of 6.15 g/t gold and 124.37 g/t silver over 4.36 metres. The Zone remains open down-dip and along strike and is not included within the overall mineral resource estimate. The Zone has mineralized exposure at surface and has potential to coalesce and connect with adjacent Dukes Ridge Zone and Cliff Creek Zone mineral resource to the northwest.

Hole 18PXDD001 From 60.00 m to 64.36 m 6.15 g/t Au 124.37 g/t Ag 4.36m interval

Including From 63.22 m to 64.36 m 21.80 g/t Au 340.00 g/t Ag 1.14m interval

Cliff Creek Zone

Step-out drill-hole 18CCRC009 included a high-grade interval 8.52 g/t gold and 455.00 g/t silver over 1.52 metres within a broader interval 1.79 g/t gold and 103.31 g/t silver over 28.95 metres. The overall intercept was located 6.10 metres from surface. The initial Reverse Circulation drill result at the Cliff Creek Zone provides an additional bulk-tonnage intercept similar to long intervals reported October 27, 2018 at 36.50 metres of 2.68 g/t gold and 82.57 g/t silver (DDH CC15-06) and 26.00 metres at 2.42 g/t gold and 100.26 g/t silver (DDH CC15-12). All 2018 drill results should positively impact the existing Cliff Creek Mineral Resource Estimate. Benchmark anticipates additional step-out results for the Cliff Creek Zone into 2019. The Cliff Creek Zone remains open down-dip and along strike.

Hole 18CCRC009 From 6.10 m to 35.05 m 1.79 g/t Au 103.31g/t Ag 28.95 m interval

Including From 9.14 m to 12.19 m 5.62 g/t Au 292.31 g/t Ag 3.05 m interval

From 22.86 m to 24.38 m 8.52 g/t Au 455.00 g/t Ag 1.52 m interval

Drill- Hole Location Map

The location map shows a 1.5 km by over 2 km area of potassic alteration indicated by a large, anomalous radiometric geophysical survey. Potassic alteration is an indicator for gold systems often associated with epithermal gold mineralization. Drill and geochemistry results at surface are coincident with the radiometric anomalies and provides areas for future drilling and surface sampling to extend zones.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/41374_0e8e72ccd4b35862_001full.jpg



Lawyers Gold and Silver Project

The Lawyers Property and formerly producing Cheni Gold and Silver Mine is located 45 km northwest of the Kemess Gold and Copper Mine. The Property contains an existing Mineral Resource and hosts at least 16 gold and silver occurrences that were never fully mined, developed or explored. The 99 km2 prospective land package presents a unique opportunity for Benchmark to carry out exploration on a 'camp' scale. There remains excellent potential for the discovery of additional low and high-sulphidation epithermal precious metal deposits like those that have been discovered and explored to date in the Golden Triangle region.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal overlimits re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and they may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals Inc.

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company with its common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold and Silver project, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia, Canada. Benchmark is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

