

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A leading indicator signaling Swiss economic performance in the near future fell for a second straight month in November, survey data from the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed on Friday.



The KOF Economic Barometer dropped to a three-month low of 99.1 from 100.2 in October, which was revised from 100.1. Economists had expected a score of 99.5.



The barometer is now slightly below its long-term average again, the KOF said.



'For the Swiss economy, the fairway is becoming slightly more difficult,' the Zurich-based think tanks said in the report.



The latest decline indicator was in particular due to less favorable export prospects and the impetus from foreign demand is likely to weaken somewhat in the coming months, the KOF said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX