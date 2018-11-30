

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. and Groupe PSA announced the companies have agreed that, from end 2019, PSA will expand the range of commercial vehicles supplied to Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME) for sale in Europe under the Toyota brand by supplying TME, with a C-Van from its Vigo plant. Toyota will participate in the development and industrial investment costs for the future light-commercial vehicle.



From January 2021, Toyota will take financial ownership of the Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile Czech (TPCA) plant in Kolin (Czech Republic), the manufacturing joint venture that produces the compact A-segment models. The plant will become a subsidiary of TME. The Kolin plant will continue to produce the current generation compact A-segment models for the two companies.



