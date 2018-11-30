DGAP-DD: ADO Properties S.A. deutsch ADO Properties S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen 30.11.2018 / 09:59 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shlomo Zohar 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / Initial amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ADO Proper- ties S.A. b) LEI 391200OY- YFJ3DWAM- EC69 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code LU125015- 4413 b) Nature of the exercise transaction of a stock option c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0 30,757 shares d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 30,757 shares - Price 0 e) Date of the transaction 29 November 2018 f) Place of the Outside transaction a trading venue 30.11.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: ADO Properties S.A. 1B Heienhaff L-1736 Senningerberg Luxemburg Internet: www.ado.properties Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 46959 30.11.2018 ISIN LU1250154413 AXC0095 2018-11-30/10:01