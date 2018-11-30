Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes January-September 2018 Interim Report

Auriant recommenced mining operations at Tardan in July. In Q3 2018, the Company mined 65,000 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2.79 g/t and this ore was stacked on the heap leach. Total gold production from the heap leach for 9 months, 2018 was 206.3 kg (6,632 oz), compared to 538.9 kg (17,326 oz) in the same period in the previous year (-61%). The Company expects that Tardan production for the whole of 2018 will be 380 kg (12,217 oz), which is slightly above the previously announced forecast of 350 kg (11,252 oz).

The CIL project is going according to plan and has passed the State Ecological Expertise, which means that the plant complies with environmental protection standards. As of today, the project is approximately 60% complete and we will continue building through the winter. We expect that production will commence at the CIL plant in July 2019, with a production target of 1 tonne of gold in 2019. The heap leach will continue to be in operation until the CIL plant starts.

In May 2018, alluvial production resumed at Solcocon. This production is 100% outsourced and generates a net margin of approximately 29% of sales. In the current period, the Company engaged 2 contractors working on 2 placers, while 1 contractor was involved in 2017. During the reporting period, the Company produced 62.7 kg (2,015 oz) of alluvial gold compared to 41.2 kg (1,324 oz) in the previous period. Expected production of alluvial gold in 2019 is 90 kg.

Consolidated revenue in 9 months 2018 was MSEK 94.7 (US$ 11.0 mln) (9 months 2017 - MSEK 223.3 (US$ 25.9 mln)).

EBITDA in 9 months 2018 was: MSEK -24.4 (US$ -2.9 mln) compared to MSEK 49.8 (US$ 5.8 mln) in 9 months 2017.

Net loss after tax was MSEK -72.9 (US$ -8.5 mln) (9 months 2017 - MSEK -17.6 (US$ -2.0 mln)).

In November 2018, the Company has reached an agreement with Golden Impala Limited on a new revolving bridging loan facility of US$ 3 mln in order to provide short-term working capital during the low production season and to secure continuous funding of the CIL project.

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50 or visit www.mangold.se .

