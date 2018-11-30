Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: RedX Pharma (REDX): RXC006: First fibrosis development candidate 30-Nov-2018 / 08:45 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: RXC006: first anti-fibrosis development candidate * REDX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on drugs targeting oncology and fibrotic diseases. An extensive review, led by the new CEO, has reinforced the vision of a streamlined pipeline in these two disease areas, with the aim of progressing drug candidates to deliver clinical proof-of-concept. Progress in the fibrotic programme is going apace, with the recent announcement that RXC006 has been nominated as REDX's first anti-fibrosis development candidate. The strong pre-clinical evidence behind this decision was presented for the first time on 29 November at the 2nd anti-fibrotic drug development summit in Cambridge, MA. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/rxc006-first-anti-fib rosis-development-candidate/ [1] +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |gp@hardmanandco.com| |Hardman & Co |Grégoire Pavé | | |35 New Broad Street | | | |London |+44 20 7194 7628| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com | | | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +-------------------------+----------------+-------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 753159 30-Nov-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=46e870c57448967fab4d7c3d620d8211&application_id=753159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=753159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

