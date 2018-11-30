Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-11-30 10:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the decision made by the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn on November 2, 2018, in the first part of the program up to 16, 000, in case of over-subscription up to 20,000 AS LHV Group subordinated bonds with nominal value of EUR 1,000 (LHV Group subordinated bond 28.11.2028, ISIN code: EE3300111558) will be listed and admitted to trading on Baltic Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- new bonds have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of November 30, 2018. Proceeding from the above, 20,000 AS LHV Group subordinated bonds will be listed and admitted to trading on the Baltic Bond List as of December 03, 2018. Additional info: Issuer's name AS LHV Group --------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name LHV --------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3300111558 --------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 28.11.2028 --------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR --------------------------------------------- Number of securities 20 000 --------------------------------------------- Total nominal value 20 000 000 EUR --------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name LHVB060028A --------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.