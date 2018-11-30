

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell modestly on Friday, with weak Chinese data and caution ahead of a crucial G20 summit keeping investors nervous.



U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet at the G-20 summit in Argentina this weekend, with investors waiting to see whether they will seek to resolve trade tensions.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 21 points or 0.42 percent at 4,985 in opening deals after closing half a percent the previous day.



Automaker Renault eased 0.3 percent and Peugeot fell 1.2 percent on fears of possible new tariffs.



Luxury group Kering dropped 1.4 percent and LVMH lost 1 percent after a gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity fell for the fourth straight month in November, adding to signs of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.



In economic releases, France's consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected in November to its lowest level in seven months, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected 2 percent inflation.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX