

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Friday, with mining stocks pacing the declines after China reported its weakest factory growth in more than two years.



A gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity fell for the fourth straight month in November, adding to signs of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.



Investors also await a closely watched meeting between the U.S. and Chinese presidents at the G-20 summit in Argentina this weekend as trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies threaten global growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 56 points or 0.80 percent at 6,983 in opening deals after gaining half a percent on Thursday.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent. Energy stocks also traded lower, with Tullow Oil declining 1.5 percent ahead of next week's OPEC meeting.



Engineering services company Babcock International Group declined 1 percent. The company won a new 10-year contract for aerial firefighting from the Government of Manitoba, Canada.



British telecom giant Vodafone Group rose half a percent after collaborating with Sony Pictures for helping young adults make a connection between their skills and future career opportunities.



In economic releases, U.K. house price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in November after slowing in the previous month, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.



The house price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in October. In August and September, price growth was 2 percent. Economists had expected house price growth of 1.7 percent.



