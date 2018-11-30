Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $2.8bn Laboratory Information Systems Market

LONDON, November 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Forecast 2018-2028
Web-Based, On-Premise Based, Cloud-Based, Software, Hardware, Services, Clinical, Drug Discovery, Industrial
The global laboratory information systems market was is valued at $1.8bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2028. In 2017, the software segment held 71% of the global laboratory information systems market.
Report Scope
• Global Laboratory Information Systems Market outlook from 2018-2028
• Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by delivery:
• Web-based
• On-Premise based
• Cloud-based
• Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by application:
• Clinical
• Drug Discovery
• Industrial
• Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by component:
• Software
• Hardware
• Services
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for these regional and national markets:
• North America: US, Canada, Mexico
• Europe: UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World (RoW)
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the laboratory information systems market:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Cerner Corporation
• Eclipsys Corporation
• LabVantage Solutions, Inc.
• LabWare, Inc.
• McKesson Corporation
• Medical Information Technology, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• This report provides a Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the global laboratory information systems market.
