Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on $2.8bn Laboratory Information Systems Market

The global laboratory information systems market was is valued at $1.8bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2018 to 2028. In 2017, the software segment held 71% of the global laboratory information systems market.

Report Scope

• Global Laboratory Information Systems Market outlook from 2018-2028

• Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by delivery:

• Web-based

• On-Premise based

• Cloud-based

• Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by application:

• Clinical

• Drug Discovery

• Industrial

• Global Laboratory Information Systems Submarkets analysis and forecast from 2018-2028, by component:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US, Canada, Mexico

• Europe: UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World (RoW)

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the laboratory information systems market:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Cerner Corporation

• Eclipsys Corporation

• LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

• LabWare, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• Medical Information Technology, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• This report provides a Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the global laboratory information systems market.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the biologics market. You find data, trends and predictions.

