

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving lower on Friday, as China reported its weakest factory growth in more than two years and investors looked ahead to a crucial Trump-Xi meeting this weekend for any hints that the trade dispute could be resolved.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.4 percent at 356.55 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down between 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent.



Miners paced the declines after a gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity fell for the fourth straight month in November, adding to signs of slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.



Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent. Energy stocks also traded lower, with Tullow Oil declining 1.5 percent ahead of next week's OPEC meeting.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Peugeot were down 1-3 percent on fears of possible new tariffs.



Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe N.V. soared 8.5 percent after it agreed to sell a stake in its French fiber optic business.



In economic releases, German retail sales grew 5 percent year-on-year in October following a revised 2.8 percent slump in September, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed. Economists had expected a gain of 1.4 percent.



French consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in November following a 2.2 percent increase in October, official data showed. Economists had expected 2 percent inflation.



U.K. house price inflation rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in November following a 1.6 percent increase in October, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed. In August and September, price growth was 2 percent.



