

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's unemployment rate remained unchanged at its lowest level in nearly 10 years for a third straight month in October, preliminary figures from the Eurostat showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 3.1 percent in October, where it has been since July. Economists had expected the figure to ease slightly to 8 percent.



A year ago, the unemployment rate was 8.8 percent.



The jobless rate is the lowest recorded in the euro area since November 2008, the Eurostat said.



The number of unemployed in Eurozone was 13.17 million in November, which was higher by 12,000 from September. The fell by 1.121 million from a year ago.



The unemployment rate for EU 28 was 6.7 percent in October, unchanged from the previous month.



This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000, the Eurostat said.



