Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 29-November-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.46p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 365.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.23p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16