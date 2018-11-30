Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-11-30 / 11:14 Globally-active, innovation-driven large corporations are increasingly facing the same challenge across industries. Faster, easier, but also secure document exchange and cross-functional collaboration between different teams and count ries are two key success factors for innovation and growth. EAGLE combines the topics content management and enterprise collaboration in one solution on the basis of state-of-the-art big data technologies. In addition to a simple, millisecond search in any size data sets, EAGLE also offers the possibility for secure exchange and the joint processing of documen ts in globally distributed teams and projects. Two additional new features make the software solution even more valuable for companies: On the basis of machine learning, an intelligent context-based work station and extensive data lifecycle management were integrated into EAGLE. Context-based workstation For the context-based workstation, EAGLE structures the data according to vari ous schemes, thus creating an intelligent, personal refinement of the search r esults. The search results are tailored in detail to the user, his activity, h is current project and his preferences. For example, if a user searches for th e term "airbag", an engineer from the development department will get differen t search results than the colleague from the legal department. The more intens ive the use of EAGLE, the smarter the software becomes and the more precisely the search results are prioritized according to personal relevance. Data Lifecycle Management EAGLE protects sensitive data with security classes for confidentiality levels and treats them according to a strict integrated role and rights system. The document history is auditable, existing PKI systems can be integrated and comp liance regulations are adhered to within the system. In addition, documents are classified in EAGLE according to the "Classificatio n System for Records" (KSU). The KSU defines standards for the classification, processing, storage and timely deletion of data and documents. Especially tem porary documents are screened out early and data waste is avoided. Documents t o be deleted ensure that they are no longer recoverable - especially since the entry into force of the GDPR, this is a relevant point. Customer benefits For enterprises, the introduction is a clear, measurable benefit: several thou sand users can access the system-managed hundreds of millions of documents dai ly and receive results of their free-text search in seconds. The new transpare ncy of the document content promotes collaboration and reduces costs through t he efficiency gained. Find more information on EAGLE on www.norcom.io/eagle and www.eagle-collaboration.com or contact marketing@norcom.de. Contact: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA Gabelsbergerstraße 4 80333 München Phone: 089-93948-0 E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de End of Media Release Issuer: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA 2018-11-30 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA Gabelsbergerstraße 4 80333 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111 E-mail: aktie@norcom.de Internet: www.norcom.de ISIN: DE000A12UP37 WKN: A12UP3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 753227 2018-11-30

