

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's consumer price growth slowed to its lowest level in three months in November and the core inflation unexpectedly eased, preliminary figures from the Eurostat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent increase in September. The slowing was in line with economists' expectations.



Core inflation, which excludes change in the prices of energy, food, alcohol & tobacco, dropped to 1 percent from 1.1 percent in October. Economists had expected the rate to remain unchanged.



In August and September, core inflation was 0.9 percent each.



In November, energy inflation is expected to slow to 9.1 percent from 10.7 percent, yet emerge the highest rate among the CPI components.



Food, alcohol & tobacco prices rose 2 percent after a 2.2 percent increase in October.



The Eurostat is set to release the full data on December 17.



