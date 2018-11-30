With a new decree, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has enabled the owners of residential, commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems to sell excess power to the grid. The government hopes the new provisions will result in around 1 GW of deployed PV capacity over the next three years. Doubts, however, have been raised about the attractiveness of the scheme.Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has issued Ministerial Decree n. 49/2018 which ensures residential, commercial and industrial PV installations are entitled to sell excess power to the grid under ...

